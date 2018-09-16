Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) Shares Bought by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 169,531 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 28.2% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 9.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 137,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 11,380 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 3.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,640,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,193,000 after acquiring an additional 47,100 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 10.7% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 10.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 307,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 29,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $12.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $23.24.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $511.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.33 million. Beazer Homes USA had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes brand name. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

