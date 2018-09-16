BCE Inc. (BCE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$59.06.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$60.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

Shares of BCE stock traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$52.04. 732,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,427. BCE has a 1 year low of C$51.86 and a 1 year high of C$62.90.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.83 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.39%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be issued a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services.

