BB&T Securities LLC Purchases 13,593 Shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NORW)

BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,593 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Global X MSCI Norway ETF worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NORW. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,586,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381,374 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 80,895 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 227,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 54,261 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $701,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $553,000.

Shares of NORW stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. Global X MSCI Norway ETF has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $14.95.

