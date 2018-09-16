BB&T Securities LLC Increases Position in ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF (DGRO)

BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF (BMV:DGRO) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,305 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. FMR LLC grew its position in ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF by 22,836.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,701,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,472 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,799,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,137 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF by 3,917.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,978,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,261 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF by 467.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,173,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,786,000 after acquiring an additional 966,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,900,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,432,000 after acquiring an additional 518,121 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BMV:DGRO opened at $37.41 on Friday. ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF has a 52-week low of $530.00 and a 52-week high of $689.99.

