Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Given a $30.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a $30.00 price objective on Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BHC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.38.

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of -0.43. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 20.60% and a positive return on equity of 27.83%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point View Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,974,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,494,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,886,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,474,000. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. It offers dermatology products that treat a range of conditions, including actinic keratosis, acne, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, cold sores, athlete's foot, nail fungus, and other dermatoses, as well as provides aesthetic medical devices, which address various conditions, including facial wrinkles, acne, pigmentation conditions, body sculpting, skin tightening, and laser hair removal.

