Barry S. Sternlicht Sells 1,309,849 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) Stock

Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 1,309,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $30,846,943.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,101.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of INVH opened at $23.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 90.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of -0.45. Invitation Homes Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Invitation Homes had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 33.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,325,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,555,000 after buying an additional 329,700 shares during the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 41.7% in the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,187,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,375,000 after buying an additional 349,200 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 22.8% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 956,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,048,000 after buying an additional 177,200 shares during the last quarter. RVB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 37.5% in the second quarter. RVB Capital Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,683,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $24.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.77.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family homes for lease, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

