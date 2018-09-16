Bard Associates Inc. Has $4 Million Position in Balchem Co. (BCPC)

Bard Associates Inc. decreased its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Balchem makes up about 1.9% of Bard Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Balchem by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Balchem by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $114.82 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $70.23 and a 52 week high of $115.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.20 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCPC. BidaskClub cut Balchem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Balchem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

