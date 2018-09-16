Bard Associates Inc. Acquires 3,135 Shares of Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP)

Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,498 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Hoegh LNG Partners worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,713 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hoegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,000. 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hoegh LNG Partners stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. Hoegh LNG Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85. The company has a market cap of $613.71 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. Hoegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 46.62% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $36.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Hoegh LNG Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Hoegh LNG Partners LP will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HMLP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. DNB Markets lowered shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

