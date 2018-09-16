Barclays Reiterates Hold Rating for Integrated Device Technology (IDTI)

Barclays restated their hold rating on shares of Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) in a research note published on Wednesday. Barclays currently has a $49.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.
IDTI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Integrated Device Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Integrated Device Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Integrated Device Technology from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $37.50 price objective on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Integrated Device Technology from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.54.
Shares of Integrated Device Technology stock opened at $47.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.90. Integrated Device Technology has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 5.66.
In other Integrated Device Technology news, CEO Gregory L. Waters sold 15,000 shares of Integrated Device Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $474,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 780,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,698,710.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris Allexandre sold 3,000 shares of Integrated Device Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,587 shares of company stock worth $3,345,315 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDTI. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology in the second quarter valued at about $295,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Integrated Device Technology
Integrated Device Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and industrial end-markets. It operates in two segments, Communications; and Computing, Consumer and Industrial. The Communications segment offers clocks and timing solutions; radio frequency products; flow-control management products, including multi-port products; telecommunication interface products; static random access memory products; first in and first out memories; digital logic products; optical interconnect and frequency control solutions; and Serial RapidIO switching solutions.
Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Device Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Device Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.