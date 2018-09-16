Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Buckle Inc (BKE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 778,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Buckle were worth $20,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Buckle by 74.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle in the first quarter valued at about $405,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle in the first quarter valued at about $2,561,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Buckle by 6.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 32,855 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Buckle by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,628,000 after purchasing an additional 36,599 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BKE opened at $23.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.64. Buckle Inc has a twelve month low of $14.70 and a twelve month high of $29.65.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $201.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.82 million. Buckle had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Buckle Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Buckle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st.

In other news, Director Michael E. Huss sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $38,199.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,113.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at $618,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

