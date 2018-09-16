Bank of America Corp DE Buys 34,902 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,677,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,902 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 8.88% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $136,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 73.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 200.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 78,387 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $266,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 108,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.85 and a fifty-two week high of $42.01.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

