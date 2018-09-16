Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 15.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,417 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDXJ. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 122,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 35,497 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 8,525,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,769,000 after purchasing an additional 401,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thiel Macro LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,038,000.

NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $26.81 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.91 and a 1 year high of $36.08.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

