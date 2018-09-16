Axovant Sciences (AXON) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXON) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AXON. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axovant Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axovant Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Axovant Sciences in a report on Monday, July 9th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Axovant Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a hold rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Axovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Axovant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.70.

Axovant Sciences stock opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. Axovant Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.01.

Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.33). analysts forecast that Axovant Sciences will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Bickerstaff bought 25,000 shares of Axovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $103,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Axovant Sciences by 2,519.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 176,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axovant Sciences by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,012,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 100,296 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Axovant Sciences by 183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 495,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 320,450 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Axovant Sciences by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 416,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 249,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axovant Sciences by 175.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,330,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 847,946 shares during the last quarter. 9.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axovant Sciences

Axovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the fields of neurology and psychiatry in the United States and the European Union. It focuses on developing AXO-Lenti-PD, an in vivo lentiviral gene therapy investigational product candidate for the one-time treatment of Parkinson's disease.

