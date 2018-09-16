Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,833 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 17,167.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AXTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.77.

AXTA opened at $29.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 1 year low of $28.04 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 15,332 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $457,046.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,679,669.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 4,920 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $149,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,275.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 344,526 shares of company stock valued at $10,253,262 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings primarily for the transportation industry. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers various specially-formulated water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

