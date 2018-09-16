Atmos Energy Co. (ATO) Position Lifted by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $6,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,978,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $989,565,000 after buying an additional 661,567 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $42,383,000. SPF Beheer BV increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 872,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,486,000 after buying an additional 439,485 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,706,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,774,000 after buying an additional 319,415 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 744,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,750,000 after acquiring an additional 291,800 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nancy K. Quinn sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total value of $186,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard W. Douglas sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $3,256,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,292 shares in the company, valued at $585,407.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ATO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

NYSE ATO opened at $94.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.10. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $76.46 and a one year high of $94.85.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $562.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 27th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.89%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution, and related sales and storage operations.

