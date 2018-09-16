At Home Group Inc (HOME) Position Lessened by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its holdings in At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in At Home Group were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HOME. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of At Home Group by 116.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the second quarter worth about $157,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of At Home Group by 123.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the second quarter worth about $172,000. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Starr Investment Holdings, Llc sold 4,591,824 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $152,035,292.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 2,592 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $88,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,894,571 shares of company stock valued at $162,954,133 over the last 90 days. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HOME shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $47.00 target price on At Home Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of At Home Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.44.

Shares of HOME opened at $31.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. At Home Group Inc has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $40.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. At Home Group had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $288.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. At Home Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that At Home Group Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

