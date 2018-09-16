Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO) CFO Sells $675,943.66 in Stock

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) CFO Robert Bailenson sold 16,723 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $675,943.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,217,610.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $40.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $32.97 and a 12 month high of $42.87.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.91 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 37.52%. Assured Guaranty’s revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 14th.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGO. ValuEngine raised Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assured Guaranty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 25,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 140,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

