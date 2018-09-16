ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 (ASLN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 (NASDAQ:ASLN) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $12.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.34) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 an industry rank of 98 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

ASLN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st.

NASDAQ ASLN traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $7.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673. ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $10.44.

ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 (NASDAQ:ASLN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.06). analysts predict that ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 in the second quarter worth $195,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 in the second quarter worth $2,532,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 in the second quarter worth $12,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors.

