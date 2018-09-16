Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.06% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 10,472 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,471,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,524,000 after buying an additional 137,918 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 97.2% in the second quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 35,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 17,525 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 15.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 70,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 9,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $32.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $41.45.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $212.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.46 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 181.69% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.59%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

