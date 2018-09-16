Ares Capital Co. (ARCC) Director Acquires $120,927.00 in Stock

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Director Eric B. Siegel bought 6,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $120,927.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,699. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $17.33 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Ares Capital had a net margin of 69.31% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 109.35%.

Several research firms have commented on ARCC. BidaskClub raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 127,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 21,558 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 11,286 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $1,016,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

