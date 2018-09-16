Arch Therapeutics (ARTH) Now Covered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ARTH. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on Arch Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arch Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.75.

OTCMKTS:ARTH opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. Arch Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.85.

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops products based on its technology to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as provides other advantages during surgery, trauma, and interventional care. Its primary product candidate is AC5 Devices, a synthetic biocompatible peptides that comprises naturally occurring amino acids to achieve hemostasis in minimally invasive and open surgical procedures.

