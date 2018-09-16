Arbidex (ABX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00

Arbidex (CURRENCY:ABX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Arbidex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0553 or 0.00000854 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. During the last week, Arbidex has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Arbidex has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $283,580.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015443 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000309 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00275331 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00151749 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000217 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008760 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $408.25 or 0.06303483 BTC.

About Arbidex

Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens. Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arbidex is medium.com/@arbidexpromo . The official website for Arbidex is www.arbidex.uk.com

Buying and Selling Arbidex

Arbidex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbidex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbidex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arbidex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

