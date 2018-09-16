Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

AQST has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ AQST opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $20.70.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $13.93 million for the quarter.

In other Aquestive Therapeutics news, Director Douglas K. Bratton acquired 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $2,475,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

