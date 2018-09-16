AquariusCoin (ARCO) Price Reaches $0.0442

AquariusCoin (CURRENCY:ARCO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 15th. Over the last seven days, AquariusCoin has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One AquariusCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0442 or 0.00000685 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. AquariusCoin has a market cap of $84,801.00 and $59.00 worth of AquariusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Novacoin (NVC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00053583 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000891 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,395.88 or 3.62633584 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000145 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005269 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00100509 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000046 BTC.

AquariusCoin Coin Profile

ARCO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2016. AquariusCoin’s total supply is 1,919,507 coins. AquariusCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AquariusCoin is aquariuscoin.com

Buying and Selling AquariusCoin

AquariusCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AquariusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AquariusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AquariusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

