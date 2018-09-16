Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Position Decreased by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,927 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 61,023 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 22.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 374,861 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $20,846,000 after acquiring an additional 67,958 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 44.9% in the first quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,097 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $20,303,000 after acquiring an additional 113,112 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,004 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 13,689 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Applied Materials by 144.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,847 shares during the period. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AMAT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $39.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.39 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 58.23%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

