Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (ARI) Shares Sold by Bramshill Investments LLC

Bramshill Investments LLC lessened its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,568 shares during the quarter. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance comprises approximately 0.7% of Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bramshill Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARI. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 280,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 25,505 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 137,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 14,482 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,521 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $1,487,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott Prince sold 30,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $580,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $194,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,165.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARI opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 46.70, a quick ratio of 46.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.49. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $19.57.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $70.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.58 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 78.14% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s payout ratio is 119.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

