Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) Given New $40.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set an overweight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $18.51 on Thursday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 26.02 and a quick ratio of 26.02.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.14). analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 57.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 to treat geographic atrophy, wet age-related macular degeneration, paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, and nephrology.

