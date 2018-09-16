Apache (APA) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Apache (NYSE:APA) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APA. Cowen set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Apache and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Apache from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apache from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Apache from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.53.

APA stock opened at $45.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.19. Apache has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Apache had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 5.21%. analysts anticipate that Apache will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 19th. Apache’s payout ratio is 416.67%.

In other Apache news, VP Dominic Ricotta sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $152,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,808.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen J. Riney purchased 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.51 per share, with a total value of $274,113.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 42,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,425.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Apache by 76.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,490,129 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,144,913,000 after buying an additional 10,592,806 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Apache by 71.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,644,974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $170,375,000 after buying an additional 1,512,960 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apache by 40.2% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,025,030 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,443,000 after buying an additional 293,854 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apache during the first quarter valued at about $9,511,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Apache by 121.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 435,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after buying an additional 238,843 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

