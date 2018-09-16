Analyzing Valeritas (VLRX) & Antares Pharma (ATRS)

Valeritas (NASDAQ: ATRS) and Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Valeritas and Antares Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valeritas 0 1 2 0 2.67 Antares Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valeritas presently has a consensus price target of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 275.00%. Antares Pharma has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 40.19%. Given Valeritas’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Valeritas is more favorable than Antares Pharma.

Risk and Volatility

Valeritas has a beta of 4.14, indicating that its stock price is 314% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antares Pharma has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Valeritas and Antares Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valeritas -205.12% -1,768.69% -94.08% Antares Pharma -35.53% -64.96% -26.68%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.4% of Valeritas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of Antares Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Valeritas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Antares Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Valeritas and Antares Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valeritas $20.25 million 1.23 -$49.30 million ($8.29) -0.12 Antares Pharma $54.51 million 9.27 -$16.74 million ($0.11) -29.18

Antares Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Valeritas. Antares Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valeritas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Antares Pharma beats Valeritas on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Valeritas Company Profile

Valeritas Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States and China. It offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. The company also develops h-Patch, a controlled delivery technology platform; Mini-Ject technology for needle-free injection systems; and Micro-Trans technology for microneedle design, fabrication, and drug delivery. In addition, its products include V-Go Prefill, which is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go Link that is in the early stages of development for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization. The company sells V-Go to third-party wholesalers and medical supply distributors in the United States. Valeritas Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; and Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults. Its injection products also comprise Makena auto injectors to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby; ZOMAJET and Twin-Jector II needle-free auto injectors to administer human growth hormone for patients with growth retardation; and VIBEX disposable pressure-assisted auto injectors. In addition, the company develops XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; VIBEX auto injectors for treating anaphylaxis; and disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis. It has strategic alliances with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., as well as a development agreement with Pfizer Inc. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

