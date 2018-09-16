Analyzing Nuvectra (NVTR) and Nevro (NVRO)

Nuvectra (NYSE: NVRO) and Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.2% of Nuvectra shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Nuvectra shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Nevro shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Nuvectra has a beta of -1.76, indicating that its share price is 276% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nevro has a beta of -0.71, indicating that its share price is 171% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Nuvectra and Nevro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvectra 0 0 3 0 3.00 Nevro 0 4 6 0 2.60

Nuvectra currently has a consensus price target of $23.67, suggesting a potential upside of 3.39%. Nevro has a consensus price target of $81.89, suggesting a potential upside of 39.58%. Given Nevro’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nevro is more favorable than Nuvectra.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvectra and Nevro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvectra -98.28% -77.95% -41.99% Nevro -10.68% -15.84% -8.70%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nuvectra and Nevro’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvectra $31.84 million 10.25 -$44.60 million ($4.22) -5.42 Nevro $326.67 million 5.41 -$36.65 million ($1.25) -46.94

Nevro has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvectra. Nevro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuvectra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nevro beats Nuvectra on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nuvectra Company Profile

Nuvectra Corporation, a neuromodulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. It operates through two segments, Nuvectra and NeuroNexus. The company offers Algovita spinal cord stimulation system that is used for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and limbs. It also designs, manufactures, and sells neural interface technologies, including microelectrode arrays, custom designed probes, and electrode instrumentation and accessories; and develops Virtis, a sacral neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and overactive bladder. The company serves hospitals, surgery centers, and medical facilities through a direct sales force and third-party distributors in the United States and Europe. Nuvectra Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. Its solution for chronic pain also includes HF10 Therapy, which delivers neuromodulation solutions for treating chronic pain based on available clinical evidence. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. Nevro Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

