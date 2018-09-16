Analyzing Altaba (AABA) and Quality Systems (QSII)

Altaba (NASDAQ: QSII) and Quality Systems (NASDAQ:QSII) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Altaba and Quality Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altaba $5.17 billion 10.49 -$214.32 million N/A N/A Quality Systems $531.02 million 2.70 $2.42 million $0.57 39.21

Quality Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Altaba.

Profitability

This table compares Altaba and Quality Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altaba N/A N/A N/A Quality Systems 0.22% 10.69% 6.81%

Volatility & Risk

Altaba has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quality Systems has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Altaba and Quality Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altaba 0 2 4 0 2.67 Quality Systems 4 4 2 0 1.80

Altaba currently has a consensus target price of $97.40, suggesting a potential upside of 43.76%. Quality Systems has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.99%. Given Altaba’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Altaba is more favorable than Quality Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.2% of Altaba shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of Quality Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Altaba shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of Quality Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Altaba beats Quality Systems on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altaba

Altaba Inc. operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc. and changed its name to Altaba Inc. in June 2017. Altaba Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

About Quality Systems

Quality Systems, Inc. provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, an electronic health records solution, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and offers a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools. Its principal products also comprise NextGen Enterprise PM, a practice management (PM) solution; and NextGen Office, a cloud-based electronic health record and PM solution. In addition, the company offers automation and workflow solutions, including NextGen Mobile Health Solutions, NextGen Electronic Healthcare Transactions, NextGen Pre-Service Clearance, and NextGen Patient Payment solutions. Further, it provides analytics, population health, and patient engagement solutions, such as NextGen Population Health Informed Analytics, NextGen Population Health Patient Care Coordination, NextGen Population Health Performance Management, and NextGen Patient Portal solutions. Additionally, the company offers NextGen Connected Health Solutions and NextGen Share interoperability solutions. It also provides professional services, including training, project management, functional and detailed specification preparation, configuration, testing, installation, support, and client services. The company serves multi-specialty and small single specialty practices, including physician hospital and management service organizations, independent physician associations, accountable care organizations, ambulatory care centers, and community health centers through a sales force and reseller channel. Quality Systems, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

