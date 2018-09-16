Analysts Set Manulife Financial Co. (MFC) Price Target at $28.50

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MFC shares. ValuEngine cut Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Manulife Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 61.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 8,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at about $187,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,460. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $22.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.169 dividend. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

