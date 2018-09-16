Analysts Set BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS) Price Target at $22.33

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley set a $23.00 price objective on BioLife Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered BioLife Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th.

BLFS traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.52. 348,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,659. BioLife Solutions has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $26.35.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 2.24%. sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 12,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $161,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,014.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Girschweiler sold 285,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $3,248,568.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 594,925 shares of company stock valued at $7,559,453 over the last 90 days. 38.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 58,920 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 295,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 67,182 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $569,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $799,000. 27.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets patented tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, and delayed-onset cell damage and death.

