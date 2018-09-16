Analysts Expect Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (CLUB) to Post ($0.02) Earnings Per Share

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $13.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Town Sports International an industry rank of 228 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLUB shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Town Sports International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Town Sports International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Town Sports International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Town Sports International to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st.

In other Town Sports International news, SVP Nitin Ajmera sold 15,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $147,214.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,374.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Carolyn Spatafora sold 35,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $360,821.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,545.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLUB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Town Sports International by 782.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 799,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after buying an additional 708,853 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Town Sports International by 75.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 627,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after buying an additional 269,701 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Town Sports International by 10.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,533,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,855,000 after buying an additional 241,200 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Town Sports International in the second quarter valued at $2,848,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Town Sports International by 12,229.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 106,397 shares in the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLUB traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.55. 86,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,553. Town Sports International has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.58.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $112.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.71 million. analysts forecast that Town Sports International will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Town Sports International

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

