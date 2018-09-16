Analysts Expect MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $84.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to post $84.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $84.60 million to $85.00 million. MaxLinear posted sales of $113.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year sales of $393.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $386.00 million to $414.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $419.92 million per share, with estimates ranging from $409.50 million to $450.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $101.53 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “$17.41” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Monday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE:MXL traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.65. 345,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,346. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $15.39 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu acquired 27,100 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.47 per share, with a total value of $500,537.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,409,854.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXL. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,378,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MaxLinear by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,651,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,873,000 after purchasing an additional 888,287 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in MaxLinear by 5,900.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 717,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,328,000 after purchasing an additional 705,768 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in MaxLinear by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,205,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,563,000 after purchasing an additional 570,185 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in MaxLinear by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,594,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,446,000 after purchasing an additional 485,825 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

