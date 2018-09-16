Analysts Expect Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. Henry Schein posted earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Henry Schein.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Henry Schein from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.8% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,656,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,548,000 after buying an additional 180,228 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 167.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,632,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,805,000 after buying an additional 4,151,179 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3.8% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,513,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,539,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 7.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,180,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,022,000 after buying an additional 209,562 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 4.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,560,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,069,000 after buying an additional 110,151 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSIC stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.39. The stock had a trading volume of 883,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,449. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $62.56 and a 52 week high of $85.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Henry Schein (HSIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.