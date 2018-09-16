Analysts Anticipate W W Grainger Inc (GWW) Will Announce Earnings of $3.96 Per Share

Equities analysts expect W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) to report $3.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for W W Grainger’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.66. W W Grainger posted earnings per share of $2.90 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W W Grainger will report full year earnings of $16.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.50 to $16.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $17.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.90 to $18.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover W W Grainger.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.59. W W Grainger had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 42.66%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GWW. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.53.

NYSE:GWW traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $355.61. 497,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,268. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. W W Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $166.46 and a fifty-two week high of $372.06. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 14,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.20, for a total transaction of $5,519,318.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,431,817.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 1,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.19, for a total transaction of $518,783.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at $770,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,972 shares of company stock worth $13,741,862. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in W W Grainger by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,563,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,907,000 after purchasing an additional 47,517 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in W W Grainger by 94.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,386,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,667,000 after purchasing an additional 673,993 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in W W Grainger by 34,096.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 445,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 444,283 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in W W Grainger by 493.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 404,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,656,000 after purchasing an additional 336,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in W W Grainger by 92.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,468,000 after purchasing an additional 156,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W W Grainger (GWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.