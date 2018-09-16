Analysts Anticipate Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Patterson Companies reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on PDCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.32.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,355,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,139,000 after buying an additional 66,346 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth $224,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 205.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 43,825 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 85.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 13,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth $874,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PDCO traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $24.68. The company had a trading volume of 963,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,959. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.79. Patterson Companies has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $40.36.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

