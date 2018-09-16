Analysts Anticipate Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Will Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.07. Palo Alto Networks posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $6.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The network technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $658.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.14 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.78.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.62. The company had a trading volume of 986,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -426.58, a P/E/G ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.83. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $135.85 and a 52 week high of $239.50.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 1,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.22, for a total transaction of $463,521.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,801.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total transaction of $6,385,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,272,500 shares in the company, valued at $270,851,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,447 shares of company stock worth $46,674,570. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 123.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 94,104 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $19,284,000 after purchasing an additional 51,979 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 83.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 43.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,095 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,320,000 after purchasing an additional 16,577 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 455.0% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 242.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 106,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $21,800,000 after purchasing an additional 75,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. Its platform includes Next-Generation Firewall that delivers application, user, and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats; Advanced Endpoint Protection, which prevents cyber-attacks that exploit software vulnerabilities on various fixed, mobile, and virtual endpoints and servers; and Threat Intelligence Cloud, which offers central intelligence capabilities, security for software as a service applications, and automated delivery of preventative measures against cyber-attacks.

