Analysts Anticipate Emerge Energy Services LP (EMES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $120.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE:EMES) to announce sales of $120.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Emerge Energy Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $155.40 million and the lowest is $101.30 million. Emerge Energy Services reported sales of $103.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Emerge Energy Services will report full-year sales of $465.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $416.74 million to $546.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $521.42 million per share, with estimates ranging from $405.32 million to $618.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Emerge Energy Services.

Get Emerge Energy Services alerts:

Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Emerge Energy Services had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $101.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMES. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Emerge Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Emerge Energy Services from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Emerge Energy Services in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerge Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Emerge Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Emerge Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

EMES stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. Emerge Energy Services has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $152.07 million, a PE ratio of -41.08 and a beta of 1.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMES. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Emerge Energy Services by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 198,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 58,700 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Emerge Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at $1,048,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in Emerge Energy Services by 156.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 88,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Emerge Energy Services by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. 12.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerge Energy Services Company Profile

Emerge Energy Services LP, through its subsidiary, Superior Silica Sands LLC, operates an energy services company in the United States. It engages in mining, producing, and distributing silica sand, which is a primary input for the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells. The company serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Emerge Energy Services (EMES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Emerge Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerge Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.