Analysts Anticipate BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 271.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $372.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush set a $120.00 target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.28.

In other news, EVP Robert Baffi sold 6,949 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $687,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,225 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,718.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,617 shares of company stock valued at $7,738,695. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,200,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.0% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,337,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,378,000 after acquiring an additional 160,247 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,166,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,837,000.

BMRN stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.41. 1,295,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,941. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $75.81 and a twelve month high of $106.20. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of -148.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.

