Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,234 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,439,494 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,108,695,000 after buying an additional 2,037,976 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,949,562 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,754,305,000 after buying an additional 2,011,856 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,941,486 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $581,714,000 after buying an additional 2,536,173 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,987,333 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $438,573,000 after buying an additional 1,360,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,937,066 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $215,140,000 after buying an additional 377,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APC shares. Bank of America set a $100.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $88.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anadarko Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

Shares of NYSE:APC opened at $63.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $43.26 and a 1-year high of $76.70.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. research analysts expect that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anadarko Petroleum announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, July 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas development company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.02%.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

