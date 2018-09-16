AMP Capital Investors Ltd Has $4.99 Million Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd cut its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $4,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth $188,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 119,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.8% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 292,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 30,860 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth $572,000. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.91.

In related news, EVP Iris Beck Codner sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $94,545.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,183. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.92 per share, with a total value of $43,840.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,274.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TEVA opened at $22.85 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.69.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.92% and a negative net margin of 47.98%. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.