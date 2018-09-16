AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

AMN has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.11.

AMN stock opened at $52.55 on Wednesday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $68.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.30.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $558.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $1,182,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,331,735.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $732,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,861.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth $172,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 35.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 109.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth $210,000.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments from a few days up to one year under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

