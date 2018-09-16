Amit Sinha Sells 4,807 Shares of Zscaler Inc (ZS) Stock

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) EVP Amit Sinha sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $202,470.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ZS stock opened at $42.64 on Friday. Zscaler Inc has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $48.24.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $56.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $45.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zscaler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.71.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company develops a software-as-a-service based security platform that secures access for users and devices to applications and services. It serves airline and transportation, conglomerate, consumer good and retail, financial service, healthcare, manufacturing, media and communication, public sector and education, technology, and telecommunications service industries.

