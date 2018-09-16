AMBEV S A/S (ABEV) Shares Sold by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A reduced its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 77.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368,712 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,426,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 116,926 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,881,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,491,000 after purchasing an additional 381,518 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 484,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,188,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,150,000 after purchasing an additional 374,261 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AMBEV S A/S from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered AMBEV S A/S from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. HSBC upgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMBEV S A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $4.37 on Friday. AMBEV S A/S has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $7.43. The stock has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). AMBEV S A/S had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. equities analysts expect that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

AMBEV S A/S Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food in the Americas. It operates through Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada segments. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctic, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

