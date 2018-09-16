Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Position Reduced by KAMES CAPITAL plc

KAMES CAPITAL plc lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,186 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10,793 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.5% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $141,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Amazon.com by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 89 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, University of Texas Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target (up previously from $2,110.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,976.73.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $1,970.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.60 billion, a PE ratio of 180.58, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.60. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $931.75 and a 1-year high of $2,050.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $52.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.37 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas O. Ryder sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,783.81, for a total transaction of $8,919,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,179,525.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,981.72, for a total value of $3,963,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,817,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,308 shares of company stock worth $47,905,498 over the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

