Altra Industrial Motion Corp (AIMC) Short Interest Up 522.3% in August

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,077,893 shares, a growth of 522.3% from the August 15th total of 655,311 shares. Currently, 14.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,580 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of AIMC opened at $39.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $53.70.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $237.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.02 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 33.17%.

AIMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.80.

In other news, VP Todd Patriacca sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $151,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 322,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter worth $5,799,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter worth $625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets mechanical power transmission components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Couplings, Clutches and Brakes; Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes; and Gearing. It offers coupling products under the Ameridrives, Bibby, Lamiflex, TB Wood's, Huco Dynatork, Guardian, and Stromag brands for food processing, oil and gas, power generation, material handling, medical, metals, mining, and mobile off-highway markets; and heavy duty clutches and brakes under the Wichita Clutch, Twiflex, Industrial Clutch, Svendborg Brakes, and Stromag brands for use in metal forming, oil and gas drilling platforms, mining, material handling, marine, and wind turbine applications.

