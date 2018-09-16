Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG) Shares Bought by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc Class C makes up approximately 1.1% of Boston Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C were worth $9,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 132,719.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,679,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,680,000 after purchasing an additional 18,665,638 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 684.2% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,114,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,160 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 114,793.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 723,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 723,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,071,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,677,721,000 after purchasing an additional 352,952 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 997,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,696,000 after purchasing an additional 202,975 shares during the period. 34.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Alphabet Inc Class C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Monday, September 10th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a report on Monday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet Inc Class C has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,255.72.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of Alphabet Inc Class C stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,179.07, for a total value of $11,790,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,114.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 73 shares of Alphabet Inc Class C stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,135.82, for a total value of $82,914.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,698.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 88,362 shares of company stock worth $105,611,408 in the last three months. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,172.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $809.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.11. Alphabet Inc Class C has a 52-week low of $909.70 and a 52-week high of $1,273.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.66 by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $32.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Alphabet Inc Class C had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 13.16%. Alphabet Inc Class C’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.01 EPS.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

