Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $179.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Allegiant Travel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegiant Travel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $166.00 to $142.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $122.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $117.30 and a 1 year high of $181.45.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $436.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.69 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 29.32%.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $51,303.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,338.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.

